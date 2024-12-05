1 person killed in Point Loma Heights hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash on a Point Loma Heights street that may have been caused by street racing.

San Diego Police said the fatal collision happened at Nimitz Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m.

Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a black BMW that fled the scene. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the BMW and two other cars were believed to have been racing on the roadway just before the crash. The two other cars also left the area.

About 30 minutes after the crash, the BMW was found broken down and abandoned on Canon and Rosecrans streets. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage, according to police.

Due to the incident, Nimitz Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Chatsworth Boulevard.