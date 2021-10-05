Watch
Skateboarder hurt in collision with car in Ocean Beach area

Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:37:39-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A skateboarder was taken to a hospital after colliding with a vehicle on Nimitz Boulevard in Ocean Beach, police said Tuesday.

An unidentified person riding a skateboard was hit by a car forcing the closure Nimitz Boulevard between West Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs boulevards around 7:45 a.m., the according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police confirmed the skateboarder was transported to the UC San Diego Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other information was released. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division closed the roadway to continue the investigation.

