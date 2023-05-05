Man arrested in connection to string of bank robberies around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been arrested in connection to a series of takeover-style bank robberies that transpired throughout San Diego County over the last four years.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Larry Lightning is believed to be responsible for robbing at least four banks since May 2019.

In each of the robberies, it was reported that armed men went inside and took over the bank, acted violently toward staff, and stole cash.

The first robbery happened on May 23, 2019, at San Diego County Credit Union at 1875 Center Drive in Escondido.

The second robbery happened on November 27, 2019, at California Coast Credit Union at 9825 Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.

The third robbery happened on December 10, 2021, at California Bank at Trust at 8252 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.

The fourth robbery happened on November 8, 2022, at California Bank and Trust at 2501 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

SDPD says investigators secured an arrest warrant for Lightning on Monday, May 1. On Wednesday, Lightning was arrested at a Moreno Valley home by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of SWAT.

The San Diego Police Department thanks the RSO for their help. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers.