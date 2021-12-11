San Diego FBI seeks to identify bank robbers in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI branch in San Diego is asking the public to help them identify two men accused of stealing a car and robbing a bank in Kearny Mesa Friday morning.

The bank robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a California Bank and Trust branch office in the 8200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

San Diego FBI

According to the FBI, the two men in the images robbed the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbers fled the scene in a dark sport utility car which was later found abandoned. It was then discovered that the car was stolen.

There were no reported injuries among customers or employees.