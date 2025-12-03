ICE places detainer on man arrested for Escondido hit and run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement say they lodged an immigration detainer" for Hector Balderas Aheelor Tuesday, after he was arrested for felony hit and run on Saturday.

The hit and run charge is related to the death of an 11-year-old boy last week, who had run into the street to get a soccer ball when he was hit, and the driver sped off. Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Escondido Police identified the man arrested Saturday as Hector Balderas Amador, and though ICE identified the man as Hector Balderas Aheelor, a spokesperson for ICE said it was the same person.

ICE says the man had been removed from the country four times prior to his arrest on Saturday.

“Thanksgiving should be a day of celebrating family and giving gratitude, but instead the family of Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz mourned this beautiful child’s death because a criminal illegal alien stole his life. Now, sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California’s streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Hector Balderas-Aheelor was previously removed FOUR times before he chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country a fifth time. Gavin Newsom, we are calling on YOU to do the right thing and honor ICE’s arrest detainer.”

In response, a spokesperson from Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued this statement:

"This driver needs to be held responsible for the tragic hit and run. Nothing prohibits the federal government from doing its job in this case. Unlawfully returning to the United States after deportation is a federal criminal offense and California honors federal criminal warrants. The federal government admits a failure to apprehend the suspect when he unlawfully entered the U.S. California law does not prevent them from acting now."

10News has reached out San Diego Sheriff's Office to see whether they intend to honor the detainer, as DHS says they do not believe the detainer will be honored.