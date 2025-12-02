Street safety concerns after deadly Escondido hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on East Washington Avenue in Escondido are calling for safety improvements after 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres de Paz was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. Police say he was chasing a soccer ball into the street when he was hit.

Residents say the street has been a persistent safety problem for years, with vehicles frequently speeding and failing to yield to pedestrians. One longtime resident recalls at least three serious crashes on the street during the 23 years she has lived in the area.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday night on East Washington Avenue near North Hickory Street. Police say Aiden was going after a soccer ball that had rolled into the roadway when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

On Saturday, Escondido police announced the arrest of Hector Balderas Amador in connection with the crash. He was booked for felony hit and run.

It remains unclear whether these longstanding road safety concerns on East Washington were ever officially reported to the city. ABC 10News reached out to city leaders, asking if they plan to make changes to the area, but has not yet received a response.

Circulate San Diego, a nonprofit that advocates for safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists in the San Diego area, says residents can report unsafe roadway concerns to local authorities and push for infrastructure improvements.

"It's things like crosswalks, stop signs, bike lanes, protected bike lanes, daylighting improvements, slowing down speeds," said Aria Grossman, policy maker for the organization.

Grossman believes deadly crashes will continue until cities prioritize transportation infrastructure designed for people rather than cars.

"Until this changes and we see actual infrastructure improvements that consider everybody who uses streets, we're going to see this tragedy over and over," Grossman said.

The man accused in the hit-and-run is being held on $50,000 bail and will face a judge Wednesday.

