Man accused of shooting at driver on SR-94 faces charges

Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 23, 2022
(KGTV) — The man accused of shooting at a 27-year-old while driving on State Route 94 earlier this month was in court on Wednesday. The suspect, 47-year-old Thomas Evans III, plead not guilty.

Evans faces four counts, one for murder, two for attempted murder, and one for shooting at an occupied car.

The shooting happened on March 5th. CHP says that 27 year old, Saundralina Williams was driving down SR-94 with two men in the car. CHP stated that a White Ford Edge pulled up behind her and fired several shots. Williams died from her injuries.

CHP has not released any information on whether or not Williams and Evans knew each other. It is not known if the shooting was intentional or completely random. It is also not known if Evans has any priors.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lazar says that Evans also faces an allegation of special circumstances, alleging Evans fired from a moving vehicle. If he is found guilty of that, he could face the death penalty.

Attorneys on Wednesday agreed to a status hearing for April 8th, at 8:30 am in the El Cajon Courthouse. Right now, there is no bail set.

