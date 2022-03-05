CHP: Woman shot while driving on SR-94 near Spring Valley; closure in place

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A portion of the westbound lanes of State Route 94 near Spring Valley will be closed for several hours while the California Highway Patrol investigates a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday morning.

WB SR-94 at Kenwood, all lanes are closed due to police activity. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 5, 2022

The shooting happened at about 5:40 a.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling westbound east of Kenwood Drive with two male passengers. An unknown vehicle pulled up behind the woman's white Ford Edge, fired several shots, and struck the woman.

The shots caused the woman to veer to the left and crash into the center medium, CHP said. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene westbound on SR-94.

Following the shooting, the passengers called 911. The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

CHP said SR-94 is expected to be closed for two hours during the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000. The investigation is ongoing.

