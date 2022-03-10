Homicide investigation underway after woman shot on SR-94 dies

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A 27-year-old woman who was shot while driving on SR-94 in Spring Valley on Saturday has died from her injuries, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Wednesday.

CHP spokesman Jake Sanchez told ABC 10 News that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday at about 5:40 a.m., the woman was driving on SR-94 with two male passengers when an unknown vehicle pulled up behind her white Ford Edge, fired several shots, and struck the woman.

CHP said the woman veered to the left and crashed into the center medium. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene westbound on SR-94.

Following the shooting, the passengers called 911. The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: CHP: Woman shot while driving on SR-94 near Spring Valley; closure in place

