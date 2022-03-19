CHP: Suspect arrested in SR-94 shooting in Spring Valley

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on State Route 94 that happened earlier this month.

With assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant early Saturday morning at a home in La Mesa where they arrested 47-year-old Thomas Evans III and charged him with murder. Evans is believed to be responsible for the death of 27-year-old Saundralina Williams.

During the arrest, investigators recovered what they believe was the gun used in the shooting.

The arrest follows an investigation into the March 5 incident on SR 94. Williams was driving on SR-94 with two male passengers when an unknown vehicle pulled up behind her white Ford Edge, fired several shots, and hit her. Williams died from her injuries.

“The CHP Border Division’s Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime,” said CHP Chief Scott Parker. “We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure. The CHP is dedicated to ensuring those who commit crimes of violence on our highways will be caught and brought to justice.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the CHP Investigative Service Unit at (858) 650-3620.