Mail-in ballots strewn along North County road

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of pieces of election mail, including unsigned mail-in ballots, were found scattered on Lake Wohlford Road, east of East Valley Parkway in North County less than a month before the election, raising questions about ballot integrity.

Scott Harmes said he stopped at a turnout along the road Thursday morning after hearing about the unusual discovery.

"I parked my car and walked along. The ballots were strewn all along the road," Harmes said.

He says a few dozen pieces of election mail were on the ground, about half of them unsigned mail-in ballots. Harmes took photos but intentionally did not touch the ballots, then drove straight to the sheriff's office.

Deputies went to the location later that day, but the ballots were already gone. The Sheriff’s Office says another driver had collected them and handed them over to the Valley Center Post Office.

"My immediate reaction is wondering how did they get here? Who did this?" Harmes said.

Harmes said the only mail found on the road were the ballots and voter guides, which would seem to cast doubt on the theory that a mailbag fell off a truck.

"The way they were spread out it almost looks like they were thrown out the window of a car," Harmes said.

Harmes and his wife filed a report with the Registrar of Voters, which told them they would be contacting the Postal Inspection Service. Harmes, who is Republican, said the issue is non-partisan.

"Obviously there was a huge problem, because these didn't get to the voter. Is it negligence? Malfeasance?" Harmes said. "This discovery really shows we have to have greater concern for the chain of custody of ballots.”

The integrity of mail-in ballots has been called into question by President Trump.

In the photos Harmes took, a handful of voter names and addresses were visible. On Friday afternoon, I started contacting those voters, including Pauma Valley resident Sandra Carey.

"It's not cool. We all have the right to vote. We shouldn't be stealing people's mail and throwing it on the road," Carrey said.

Carrey said she contacted the Registrar about voting in person and was told to call back Monday to see if anyone had voted in her name.

A spokesperson with USPS says they’ve forwarded our request for information to the Postal Inspection Service.

County of San Diego Registrar of Voters statement

A spokesperson with the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters issued the following statement:

"The County of San Diego Registrar of Voters is aware of a report of voter information pamphlets and mail ballot packets being found in Valley Center. Twelve unvoted, unfilled mail ballot packets being sent to voters and 14 voter information pamphlets were found on the side of a road in North County near the junction of Valley Center and Escondido. A few hours later, a concerned individual collected the materials and brought them to a nearby post office. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that the materials were redelivered to addresses in Pauma Valley and Valley Center.

The Registrar of Voters works closely with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate reports of potential mail-ballot tampering. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in California or San Diego County, and reports of tampering are rare but taken seriously.

Voters can report concerns and get additional information about their ballot and election materials by contacting the Registrar's office at (858) 565-5800. Voters may also track their mail ballot through the state's 'Where's My Ballot?' tool at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/.

The County of San Diego Registrar of Voters remains committed to delivering fair, accurate and secure elections. This commitment includes safeguarding the voting system, ensuring transparent ballot handling, supporting broad voter access and verifying results through rigorous public testing and audits."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

