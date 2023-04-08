Man shot, killed in San Ysidro shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting late Friday night in San Ysidro, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., dispatch received several reports about a shooting in front of a home in the 100 block of East Park Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man in front of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

During their investigation, officers learned that the victim had been confronted by the suspect(s) in a car before he was shot. The vehicle sped away from the scene.

Homicide detectives were called in and are investigating the incident. It's unclear what were the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Detectives say the victim was allegedly visiting friends who lived at a home in the area before he was shot at least one time.

Detectives searched the neighborhood for evidence or witnesses who may have information about the shooting. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPS Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.