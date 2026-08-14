Local lawmaker speaks on concerns about USS Lincoln replacement in Middle East

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A U.S. official told ABC News and CNN that after months of deployment, the USS Abraham Lincoln will be replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington.

ABC 10News asked the Navy if there’s any additional information that it can provide; the department said, “USS George Washington is currently in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations; we can’t speak to future operations due to operational security.”



The reports of the Lincoln’s replacement in the Middle East come after a longer-than-expected deployment and reports of dirty conditions.

According to ABC News at a Navy town hall, families of those on Lincoln said there were moldy showers, broken toilets and food shortages.

There are also reports of a sailor going overboard the ship last month.

ABC News reports the sailor was recovered quickly and an investigation is ongoing.

“I don't expect for our aircraft carriers to be the Holiday Inn or anything like that. We're talking about basic standards of habitability,” Rep. Mike Levin (D) CA-49, said.

Local congressional leaders like Levin are voicing their concerns about reports of conditions onboard the Lincoln.

“We talk about readiness and readiness doesn't just mean that you have the military tools that, that the warfighters need, but also that just, you have that basic quality of life,” Levin said. “Again, we're not talking about anything over the top here.”

Levin’s not the only local Congressmember to express concern.

Representative Sara Jacobs wrote on X, “The sailors and Marines onboard the Lincoln are going through hell because they’ve been at sea for months.” Jacobs added she’s concerned for their readiness and mental health.

ABC News also said the Navy understands sailors are stretched thin, adding, “We know that extended deployments place a significant strain on our service members and their families, and we are grateful for the resilience and sacrifices they make in support of our nation’s security. “