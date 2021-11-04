Local doctors fact-check COVID-19 misinformation at count meeting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For months, dozens have shown up to the county board of supervisors' meetings to share their opinions about mask and vaccine mandates.

Wednesday, a panel of local doctors joined the county's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric Mcdonald, to address some of the comments made during the COVID-19 update portion of the meeting.

Doctors didn’t call out any specific speakers, instead, they addressed general topics, like the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, some speakers saying kids don't need it.

“I think the trap people get into is they compare adult covid to pediatric covid, adults are dying in much higher numbers, but kids between 5 and 11 are not supposed to be dying at all,” said Dr. Mark Saywer, from Rady Children’s Hospital.

The fact-checking then moved on to the safety of the vaccines in general and how some think they haven't been researched enough. Doctors also say that is not true.

“Although the vaccine came out fairly recently, the technology behind it is decades old, and studied for a very long time,” said Dr. Siu Ming Geary of Scripps Clinic La Jolla.

Others in public comment mentioned alternative treatments for covid-19, that doctors say will not work.

“People were throwing out lots of things that don't work, everything from ivermectin to zinc, to other therapies,” said the county chief medical officer Dr. Eric McDonald.

In August, San Diego County became the first in the country to declare health misinformation a public health crisis after a number of hours-long meetings with upset public speakers.

Wednesday, doctors said they do understand the hesitation and the fear and encouraged people to speak to their doctors, emphasizing that the vaccines and masks are safe and effective.

