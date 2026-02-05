Local attorney provides insight to most claims in lawsuit over control of Padres being dropped

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Lawsuit over control of the San Diego Padres appears to be mostly settled, according to Texas court documents.

As ABC 10News has reported, Sheel Seidler, the widow of Pete Seidler, has dropped almost all of her claims.

"It's a very big deal that in asking for the remainder of the claims to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning for all times,” Dan Eaton, a San Diego-based attorney, said. "In the original petition, Ms. Seidler claimed that her brothers-in-law had done a whole bunch of unlawful things."

ABC 10News asked Eaton to give a legal breakdown of what was filed by Sheel Seidler in a Texas court.

"She was asking for the damages and a variety of other things related to not only the uh money that was left to her, but also with respect to the control of the Padres,” Eaton said.

Eaton also told ABC 10News there were claims of breaches of fiduciary responsibility against Peter Seidler's brothers and other damages on how Seidler's estate was handled going forward.

ABC 10News reported that a Monday court filing detailed that out of Travis County, Texas, showed Sheel Seidler and Robert and Matthew Seidler reached an “agreement to resolve the matters between them.”

Details on the resolution were not released.

According to the filing, because of the settlement, Sheel Seidler “nonsuits with prejudice each claim that she asserted” in her 2025 lawsuit. However, her claims of “Breach of Duty to Distribute” and “Demand for Accounting” were not withdrawn, the filing stated.

"What's left is a claim related to the distribution of what was left to her,” Eaton said. "And to receive information with respect to the administration of her deceased husband's estate and the assets, including of the controlling interest in the Padres in that estate."

According to news reports, the Padres could be up for sale as the family considers its option.

ABC 10News asked Eaton, does this latest legal development make that more of a reality or a hypothetical.

"The sale of the team is always hypothetical until the deal is done. But you don't want ever to have a litigation of the press that Mrs. Seidler originally brought pending at the time you're considering a sale,” Eaton said. “The fact that the litigation now largely has been settled makes it less of an obstacle to a potential sale.”

ABC 10News has reached out to legal representation for both sides in this case, as well as Sheel Seidler directly for comment. We haven't heard back at this time.