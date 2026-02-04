Sheel Seidler drops most claims in lawsuit against brothers-in-law over control of San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, has settled most of her lawsuit against the late San Diego Padres owner’s brothers over control of the franchise.

A Feb. 2 court filing out of Travis County, Texas, showed Sheel Seidler and Robert and Matthew Seidler reached an “agreement to resolve the matters between them.”

Details on the resolution were not released.

According to the filing, because of the settlement, Sheel Seidler “nonsuits with prejudice each claim that she asserted” in her 2025 lawsuit. However, her claims of “Breach of Duty to Distribute” and “Demand for Accounting” were not withdrawn, the filing stated.

Sheel Seidler sued Robert and Matthew Seidler on Jan. 6, 2025, accusing the brothers of misappropriating and misusing assets that her late husband left for her.

The original lawsuit stated, “Peter made clear that the Seidler Trust, and their assets, were to exist for Sheel’s sole benefit during her lifetime. Yet time after time, Defendants have treated those assets as their own, to the detriment of the Trust and Mrs. Seidler.”

Sheel Seidler's lawsuit also attempted to prevent John Seidler from taking control of the team, rather than her. In the suit, Sheel claimed she was the rightful person to control the franchise after her husband's death in 2023.

"Peter had long spoken about his desire to leave the Padres as a legacy to his family his wife and their children and his hopes that the team would one day be run by Sheel and their children. Indeed, for many years before his death, Sheel acted as Peter's primary advisor in matters related to the Padres, and Peter indicated his wish for Sheel, and later their children, to take up his position as Padres Control Person upon his death," the lawsuit stated.

In February 2025, John Seidler was approved by Major League Baseball owners as the Padres’ control person.

After the 2025 season, the Seidler family announced they were exploring the possible sale of the franchise.