Live updates: What to know, key races to watch on Super Tuesday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The polls are open on Super Tuesday and Californians are making their voices heard. This year's primary election includes some key races for San Diegans, from the race to decide the next mayor of the city to the presidential race where President Joe Biden and his contestants hope to pick up more delegates.

Read: What to know about voting in San Diego

Here's a list of important races to watch and the latest of 2024 primary election results across the San Diego County:

City of San Diego Mayor

Many San Diegans looking to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday are deciding who will be the next mayor of the city of San Diego.

In the 2024 city mayoral race, there are four candidates looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Todd Glorai: Dan Smiechowski, Genevieve Jones-Wright, Jane Glasson, and Larry Turner.

We will have live updates on the results of the mayoral race later.

Read more: First issue to tackle if elected: Candidates

San Diego City Council

Six of the San Diego City Council's seats are on Tuesday's ballot, including the vacant Council District 4 seat, the results of which could change the tenor of the panel.

District 4 was most recently held by now-County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, whose last action in the role was to push Council President Sean Elo-Rivera into another term in that role by a 5-4 margin.

Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election.

We will have live updates from Chula Vista later on the City Council's District 4 race.

Read here: Chula Vista's complicated election: Cardenas, runoff to replace dead attorney

San Diego County House Members

San Diego County voters are set to decide the county's five House members Tuesday. There are six candidates on the ballot in the 48th District, including Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, who is seeking his 12th term.

The 48th District covers a wide swath of North and East San Diego County, and a portion of Riverside County.

The 49th District straddling San Diego and Orange counties, has drawn five candidates: Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, and four Republicans.

The 50th District, which covers coastal San Diego as well as inland portions of the county extending up into Escondido and San Marcos, has drawn four candidates -- Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, a second Democrat and two Republicans.

In the 51st Congressional District, which covers central San Diego and parts of East County, one Republican and two candidates without a party preference are running against Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, who is seeking a third term.

We will have live updates on the results of the 49th and 51st District later.

San Diego County Assembly

Only two candidates have also filed to run in the 74th Assembly District, which covers North County and extends into the southern portion of Orange County. Assemblywoman Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, will face San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan.

With Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Valley Center, barred from running for reelection because of term limits, six candidates are seeking to take her seat representing the 75th Assembly District.

In the 76th Assembly District, which is mostly concentrated in North County but covers some of the northernmost portion of San Diego, three candidates are running to succeed Brian Maienschein, who is running for San Diego City Attorney.

We will have live updates in the afternoon on the 75th State Assembly race.

Read more: Candidates vie for 6 San Diego Assembly seats, state Senate seat

