Poll worker shares passion for voting process

"I am very proud of you. It is a good thing. You made my day," said Christine De Jourdan.

Poll worker Christine De Jourdan congratulating Trinity Reynolds.

The 20-year-old voted for the very first time.

"I wanted to see a change. I wanted to come out and vote to make that change," said Reynolds.

"We are lucky individuals here, especially in this country. We all have a voice. We need to use that voice," said De Jourdan.

Christine has been spreading that message for most of her life.

She manages a polling site in Imperial Beach. She has worked 12 elections. The pins on her lanyard prove it. Each one represents each year she worked.

"I am a woman. I have two daughters. What women went through to be able to vote here in this country is pretty amazing," she added.

When Christine is not working the polls, you will find her out and about in Imperial Beach. She is a big time biker and has even competed for the Olympics.

"We have to take care of ourselves mentally, physically and emotionally. It just part of life," she said.

Christine says she can’t imagine her life without working the polls.

Something she will continue in her community for a long time.