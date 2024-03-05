Candidates vie for 6 San Diego Assembly seats, state Senate seat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tuesday's primary election includes races for six Assembly seats in San Diego County and one for the state Senate.

The lone state Senate race is in the predominately Democratic 39th District, where Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, D-La Mesa, will be the heavy favorite in November against Republican Bob Divine, a retired Navy commander, in the race to succeed Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, who is barred from running for reelection because of term limits.

The district stretches from Solana Beach to southern San Diego, and east into San Pasqual Valley.

Only two candidates have also filed to run in the 74th Assembly District, which covers North County and extends into the southern portion of Orange County. Assemblywoman Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, will face San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan, a Democrat, guaranteeing a November rematch of the 2022 race, won by Davies, 52.6%-47.4%.

Davies' campaign says making housing more affordable, funding transportation improvements and public safety, and removing the nuclear waste stored at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station elsewhere are among her chief priorities.

Davies also says she would address homelessness by increasing the number of emergency shelters, putting resources into drug addiction and mental health treatment centers and support laws that place barriers on mandated treatment.

Duncan, a former federal prosecutor, says he will pursue tougher gun safety laws, support women's reproductive rights, seek to restore local beaches and fix the coastal rail line.

With Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Valley Center, barred from running for reelection because of term limits, six candidates are seeking to take her seat representing the 75th Assembly District.

Two Republicans, Carl DeMaio and Andrew Hayes, are likely to be the top two vote-getters in the predominately Republican district.

DeMaio, a former San Diego City Council member, has frequently sought political office, but has been unsuccessful in past campaigns for Congress and San Diego mayor.

Hayes, president of the Lakeside Union School District Board of Trustees, has received Waldron's endorsement, as well as the endorsement of the San Diego County Republican Party, among others.

Rounding out the field are three Democrats, teacher Christie Dougherty, retired government employee Joy Frew and local business owner Kevin Juza, and Republican Jack Fernandes, a biotech entrepreneur.

In the 76th Assembly District, which is mostly concentrated in North County but covers some of the northernmost portion of San Diego, three candidates are running to succeed Brian Maienschein, who is running for San Diego City Attorney.

Kristie Bruce-Lane, a Republican, lost to Maienschein, 51.6%-48.4% in 2022. Bruce-Lane, a businesswoman and victims' advocate, names among her chief issues the reduction of high living costs, increasing public safety, and addressing homelessness through the "enforcement of our laws," as well as working to treat "addiction/substance abuse, mental health, and poverty in our communities."

Darshana Patel, a research scientist and Poway Unified school board member, has received the endorsement of the San Diego County Democratic Party. She cites education, income inequality, climate change and addressing homelessness through affordable housing, mental health infrastructure and addition treatment, as some of her primary concerns.

Joseph Rocha, a Marine officer, lawyer and Democrat, says public safety, housing and homelessness and the rising costs of living are the biggest issues facing the district. His endorsements include San Diego County Supervisors Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Firefighters - CAL FIRE Local 2881, and the California Teachers Association.

In 77th Assembly District, a coastal district stretching from Carlsbad to the border, Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, is seeking a fourth term, with autism researcher Henny Kupferstein, a Democat, and financial adviser James Browne, a Republican, also running.

Boerner says solving homelessness by addressing its root causes, helping people manage the high costs of living, and addressing climate change and other environmental issues are her key points of concern.

Kupferstein says she will advocate for the neurodivergent and aging populations and address homelessness through housing first policies.

Browne says his primary concerns are addressing mental health problems and food insecurity issues that lead to homelessness, helping small business owners, and protecting the environment.

Three Democrats are seeking to succeed Weber in representing the 79th Assembly District, which covers southeastern San Diego and El Cajon.

La Mesa City Councilman Colin Parent has the endorsements of several local Democratic leaders such as Rep. Scott Peters, along with Boerner and fellow Assembly members Chris Ward and David Alvarez. Parent has identified repairing damaged roadways and addressing affordable housing shortages as some of his chief concerns.

LaShae Sharp-Collins, a San Diego County Office of Education community engagement specialist, is endorsed by Weber and the California Democratic Party. Her key issues include prioritizing equity in education, solving homelessness through increased funding for services and affordable housing, and addressing environmental hazards she says disproportionately impact the 79th District.

Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez says she would revitalize the local economy, advocate for affordable housing and combat homelessness by supporting programs that provide services for mental health and substance use.

The November matchup in the 80th Assembly District, which covers south San Diego County, is set with Alvarez, D-San Diego, facing Republican Michael Williams, a retired Navy officer.

Alvarez, who also previously served on the San Diego City Council, says he will support policies that spur affordable housing construction.

Williams says he supports public safety, a state educational voucher system, and a "tough love" approach to homelessness.

In the 78th Assembly District, Ward, D-University Heights, did not draw any challengers.

The top two vote-getters in the other races will advance to the November election.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.