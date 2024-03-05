San Diego County House candidates seek spots on November ballot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - November opponents for San Diego County's five House members will be determined in Tuesday's primary.

There are six candidates on the ballot in the 48th District, including Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, who is seeking his 12th term.

Issa cites border enforcement, jobs, and protecting the First and Second Amendments as his key issues.

The field also consists of four Democrats and one candidate with no party preference.

Stephen Houlahan, a registered nurse and former Santee City Council member, says he supports women's reproductive freedom, health care, and energy infrastructure. Houlahan lost to Issa, 60.4%-39.6%, in the 2022 general election.

Matthew Rascon finished third in the field of four candidates in the race for the seat in 2022, with 9.1% of the vote. Rascon says his key concerns are term limits for members of Congress, mandatory divestiture for lawmakers to eliminate conflicts of interest, and harsher penalties for elected officials who take part in insider trading.

Whitney Shanahan, an abortion rights advocate, says she will protect the right to a safe and legal abortion, address escalating costs of living and oppose corporate special interests.

Mike Simon, an energy technology business owner, says immigration reform, energy infrastructure and improvements to education are among his chief concerns.

Lucinda KWH Jahn, who is registered with no party preference, was last in the field of 10 candidates seeking the seat in the 2020 primary with 0.4% of the vote and in the field of four in the 2022 primary with 1.6% of the vote. Jahn says she supports setting term limits for Congress members, reproductive rights and legal immigration.

The 48th District covers a wide swath of North and East San Diego County, and a portion of Riverside County.

The 49th District straddling San Diego and Orange counties, has drawn five candidates -- Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, and four Republicans.

Levin, who has represented the district since 2019, says his priorities are safely removing the nuclear waste at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, curbing the effects of climate change, and bringing down the high cost of living.

Sheryl Adams, who has worked as an executive with General Motors, Ford, GE Capital and other companies, says securing the border, reducing cost of living and energy independence are some of her key issues.

Matt Gunderson, a business owner based out of Ladera Ranch, says he would work to reduce inflation, secure the border to reduce fentanyl trafficking and crime, and support law enforcement.

Kate Monroe, a Marine Corps veteran, says she is seeking to combat inflation and crime, as well as working to secure the border.

Margarita Wilkinson, senior vice president of Entravision Communications, says border security, halting inflation and supporting law enforcement are among her chief issues.

The 50th District, which covers coastal San Diego as well as inland portions of the county extending up into Escondido and San Marcos, has drawn four candidates -- Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, a second Democrat and two Republicans.

Peters, who has served in Congress since 2013 and was previously on the San Diego City Council and Port Commission, cites in campaign materials his record of legislation related to climate issues and making prescription medication more affordable for those who need it. Peters says he would continue efforts to address climate change and the cross-border wastewater pollution flowing from the Tijuana River Valley.

Dr. Timothy Bilash, the other Democrat, is an obstetrician and gynecologist. Bilash says universal health care is a priority for him, along with curbing global warming and protecting reproductive rights.

Peter Bono, a Republican retired Navy technician, says he supports stricter enforcement of immigration laws, economic growth and sustainable environmental policies.

Solomon David Moss, a Republican small business owner, says he wants to secure the border, which he says would reduce crime and homelessness.

In the 51st Congressional District, which covers central San Diego and parts of East County, one Republican and two candidates without a party preference are running against Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, who is seeking a third term.

Jacobs says combating the high cost of living, expanding childcare availability and increasing the supply of affordable housing are among her priorities.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, a Republican, describes himself as a "vocal critic of the Housing First and Defund the Police movements" in his campaign materials and says he has helped El Cajon maintain a balanced budget and been "actively engaging in advocacy for conservative causes."

Stan Caplan, a no party preference candidate, lost to Jacobs, 61.9%- 38.1% in 2022 as a Republican. He says he will address homelessness with mandates on getting treatment and job training for the unhoused, work to reduce inflation and enforce immigration laws.

Hilaire Shioura, another no party preference candidate, says he is "the only pro-military and anti-war candidate" and supports parental rights and transparency in government.

In the 52nd Congressional District, which covers southern San Diego County, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, has represented the region in the Assembly, Senate and Congress dating back to 2000.

Vargas says in his campaign materials that he is "committed to ensuring access to quality public education, expanding our economy, (and) protecting vital services for historically excluded communities."

Republican challenger Justin Lee, a business owner, says he supports strengthening border security, reforms for veterans who need health care and fighting high taxes.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to the November general election.

