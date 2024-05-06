Watch Now
Law enforcement officers order encampment at UC San Diego to disperse

Posted at 6:18 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 09:35:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Law enforcement officers early Monday morning declared the Gaza Solidarity encampment on the UC San Diego campus an "unlawful assembly" and ordered participants to peacefully disperse.

An increase in police presence began just after 5:45 a.m., with officers announcing on a loudspeaker that encampment participants could potentially be subject to tear gas if they did not leave the camp.

As some officers entered the encampment to take down tents, the majority of the protesters stood their ground and refused to leave.

An ABC 10News camera was rolling as several protesters were taken away in handcuffs by officers. It was unknown why they were detained.

The camp made up of pro-Palestine supporters has been on the campus for at least six days.

It is unclear how many of the supporters are UC San Diego students.

