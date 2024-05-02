As encampments dismantle across the U.S., UCSD stands their ground

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Amid mid-terms week and as encampments across the country begin to dismantle by force, UC San Diego now enters day two of having just set up their own.

Feelings of both peace and hostility surround the encampment.

Yasmeen was one student protestor who was willing to talk. She said she's a 2020 graduate at UCSD as well as an encampment organizer.

"Since we've been out here we've received threats that they'll call SDPD, that they'll review our IDs," Yasmeen said. "We want to make sure the students are protected and can exercise their rights."

Yasmine said she feels like she has to 'be on her toes' because of how closely school officials are watching them. Among them include campus police officers.

Chancellor Pradeep Khosla issued a statement Wednesday saying in part that the encampment violates campus policy, and reminds students, faculty, and staff that violations can result in "suspension, dismissal, or legal action'.

The statement also said, "We are encouraged that the protest activities on our campus have been peaceful to this point."

ABC 10News asked for interviews and a new statement Thursday morning from UCSD. A spokesperson said there were no updates following the Chancellor's statement.

According to this body of student protestors at UCSD, they're the '107th Gaza Solidarity Encampment', joining 29 states and 16 countries worldwide who are calling for their institutions to divest from the Israel-Hamas war.

In a press alert the group sent out Wednesday, their demands include that the UC schools cut ties with any funding they get from the federal government or private companies for defense or weapons research. It also calls for UCSD to issue a statement supporting Palestine, and amnesty for the student protesters so they do not suffer disciplinary action for protesting.

"We have not heard back about any of our demands yet," Yasmeen said. "However that of the fact that we are have been here for 18 hours is already a success and we will continue to be here to demand that our universities in the tuition we pay is not invested in genocide against the past people.

ABC 10News is currently working to figure out how many participants in UCSD's encampments are actual students of UCSD.