UC San Diego cancels Sun God Festival amid Gaza protests, encampment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego has canceled its Sun God Festival due to ongoing protests and an encampment in solidarity with Gaza, school officials said.

The cancellation comes as students have set up encampments on campus since Wednesday, joining a nationwide movement in support of Palestine.

The protesters, identified as "107th Gaza Solidarity Encampment," advocate for the university to cut ties with any funding from government or private businesses involved in defense or weapons research.

Friday marks day 3 since UCSD protesters set up camps, and the protest has been peaceful so far.

The Sun God Festival, a beloved tradition at UCSD held annually during the Spring quarter, was scheduled for Saturday. It was set to feature performances by artists including JPEGMAFIA and Fousheé.

This is the third time the festival has been canceled since its launch in 1983. Previous cancellations occurred in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, students held a large protest supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on UCSD campus.