Hundreds rally in support of Pro-Palestinian encampment UCSD campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who set up an encampment on the UC San Diego campus were joined by hundreds of supporters at a rally Saturday evening, as they entered their fourth night of protest.

“The students are holding their ground, and they do not want anyone entering the encampment. So, they're planning to hold their ground until their demands are met,” said Subrein Damanhoury, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, serving the media liaison.

Dozens of police officers and security guards watched as protesters wearing masks chanted loudly for hours, demanding school officials divest and boycott all financial and material ties from Israel.

“The UC system, specifically UCSD, they have a lot of investments with Zionist companies, Zionist military and weapons manufacturers,” Damanhoury said.

The highly anticipated Sun God Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled by the university due to a lack of security resources, school officials said.

Austin Grabish Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are spending their fourth night in an encampment on the UC San Diego campus.

Attempts made by ABC 10News to interview several protesters were declined, with each person approached saying only a media liaison was authorized to speak.

Damanhoury said about 150 people are sleeping in tents behind a makeshift wall adorned with "Free Palestine" signs. The group has power, food, and water but isn’t allowing outsiders in.

Protesters told not to speak to reporters

A sign inside the camp visible from the sidewalk has "community guidelines," which include a warning for campers to avoid interactions with law enforcement or the media, and to refrain from having sex.

Damanhoury, not a UCSD student herself, said her youth group is offering support to the protesters, as it has chapters across the United States.

She said many protesters are wearing masks to protect their privacy.

Austin Grabish A Pro-Palestinian protester on the UC San Diego campus on May 4, 2024.

A UCSD spokesperson said the school continues to keep lines of communication open with the demonstrators.

On Saturday night, university officials briefly met with protesters to discuss fire safety concerns and the group’s plans for trash, the spokesperson said.

In response to the demonstrations, the Jewish Federation of San Diego said in a statement it “watched in horror at the misinformation and disinformation on display amongst the protesters.”

The group pointed out that many of the protesters are not affiliated with the university.

“To say these encampments are peaceful does not begin to capture the intended effect, and the intimidation they are meant to cause.”