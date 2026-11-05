Larry Millete speaks out in ABC News 20/20 interview a day after 25-years-to-life sentence in wife's murder

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Convicted killer Larry Millete is speaking out just days after a judge sentenced him to 25 years to life for killing his wife, Maya.

Millete sat down with ABC News 20/20 for about an hour. He took questions the day after his sentencing. Maya's body has never been found.

A jury found Millete guilty in July after weeks of testimony, including from the spellcasters prosecutors say he hired to make Maya love him. Prosecutors say he eventually asked them to hurt or incapacitate Maya so she would need him.

"I was just googling how to save your marriage, and that was one of the options, oh love spell? Okay, I'll try it. I was trying everything, basically. So it started with a simple love spell thing, and next thing you know. I was trying not just that; I was trying the subliminal thing, and I was trying the marriage counseling thing, even the church thing; I was just trying everything," Millete said.

Prosecutors say Maya was killed on January 7th, 2021. They say the following day, Millete loaded her body into his car and drove somewhere to dispose of it.

Millete insists that is not true, saying he was at the beach having a "really good beach day" with their youngest son.

"When they said they heard a scraping noise, that's the red Walmart bucket, you know the, full of beach toys and a wetsuit, and not necessarily he went swimming; we just did sand play, and you know I had the vehicle backed up, and we'd go back and forth, eat, sleep, stay in the cot, and we just had a really good beach day," Millete said.

Millete questions the validity of journal entries presented during trial — letters written by Maya to her daughters in which Maya accuses their father of mental and physical abuse.

"Allegations of myself physically harming, which I've never done in our relationship, so I was like, why would she write this? And I was like, it is her handwriting," Millete said.

Larry Millete has agreed to a one-on-one jailhouse interview with Laura Acevedo on Thursday.

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