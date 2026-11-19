SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Midway Rising project promises to transform this part of San Diego. But in a parking lot in the shadow of Pechanga Arena, longtime business owners are asking whether moving toward something new means leaving something old behind.

Anthony Pretto runs the iconic Kobey's Swap Meet as vice president of Operations, a job he inherited from his parents. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, you can find him — and hundreds of other vendors — exchanging vintage goods. They, alongside thousands of San Diegans, think the old stuff is valuable.

"I have twin daughters that are nine years old, and when this story broke on the news, they literally said, 'Mom and Dad, what's going to happen to Koby's?' and that brought tears to my eyes, because deep down, I don't know what's going to happen," said Anthony Pretto, vice president of operations.

Kobey's Swap Meet has been meeting at this location since 1980, but the Midway Rising project has cast a shadow over the whole operation. The project includes spaces for shops, thousands of apartments, and a new entertainment center, spanning 48 to 49 acres.

When it was finally approved, Pretto realized things would change for the first time in 46 years.

"My mom and my dad have run this business for decades, and I feel that it is only right to continue to lead our legacy," Pretto said.

"It would just be such a memorable thing if I could get to see my daughters have their first job here," Pretto said.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition asking for the city to support Kobey's Swap Meet.

Pretto says his current lease for the parking lot is good until the end of the year, and he's working with Pechanga Arena to make an interim lease until the Midway Rising project eventually takes over the iconic parking lot.

"I know that change is a part of life, but at the same time we just have to be ready to adapt," Pretto said. "We'll kind of just take it one day at a time."

I've reached out to San Diego city officials to see how they intend to support iconic businesses like Kobey's. I haven't heard back just yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

