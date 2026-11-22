SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – On Saturday, it was a night of celebrating aviation and aeronautics excellence at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

“This is the International Air and Space Hall of Fame,” Jim Kidrick, Pres. & CEO of San Diego Air and Space Museum, said.

The Hall of Fame honoring all things aviation and space exploration is welcoming six new members on Saturday night at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

“We bring together the greats of aviation and space to San Diego and this Museum. So it’s a special way we can honor those who have done so much,” Kidrick said,

The International Air and Space Hall of Fame began in 1963, according to Kidrick. One of latest people getting into the hall is Doug Matthews, an aviation entrepreneur and philanthropist.

"When I was first notified that I was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, really you go through this period of disbelief; that I don't deserve this,” Matthews said.

“To have somebody come in and look at your life’s work and go you know that really was something special and unique and we’d like you to join another group of people that are kind of special, it really is life changing in a way.”

The other inductees were Dr. Mark Albrecht, Robert Rivers, Nell “Mickey” Stevenson Bright, John Cudahy and OMEGA Watches.

Another life-changing honor is also happening at the hall of fame ceremony.

“This is the inaugural, if you will, using a term, Sword of Excellence,” Kidrick said.

A moment to recognize those like local Medal of Honor recipient Royce Williams for contributions to aviation and space fields including Buzz Aldrin, Clay Lacy, Seymour “Si” Robin.

“Golley! That’s fabulous!” Williams said.

“There’s great, and then there’s like off the charts great, and Royce certainly fits into that,” Kidrick said. “And if you know much about Clay Lacy, Si Robbins, and certainly Buzz Aldrin - the first, you know two men to walk on the moon - it’s pretty easy to realize there are those that are extra, extra special.”

It’s a moment to celebrate those who have reached for the skies for their goals and went further than they could’ve imagined.

“Unusual, nice, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Williams said. “How often do you see this?”

The San Diego Air and Space Museum said that proceeds from tonight’s celebration will benefit the museum's youth education programs.