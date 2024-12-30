Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre announces she will run for County Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre announced Monday she will run for the San Diego Board of Supervisors District 1 seat being vacated by Supervisor Nora Vargas.

In a message announcing her candidacy, Aguirre stated: “Whether it’s our long-neglected sewage crisis or working people’s financial struggles, our communities are calling out for real leadership and change. I’ve fought for change when our communities have been ignored and taken on inaction in both parties, including my own. I’m ready to take that fight to the County level.”

Since being elected as IB’s mayor in Nov. 2022, Aguirre has tackled numerous issues in her community – most notably the ongoing cross-border sewage crisis in the South Bay.

Aguirre said she intended to focus on the following issues if she’s elected to serve on the Board of Supervisors: “Stopping the sewage crisis poisoning South County’s air, water and future; standing up for South County’s fair share for housing, public safety and more; taking on special interests making life too expensive for working people.”

Some of Aguirre’s initial endorsers include former Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, State Senators Steve Padilla and Catherine Blakespear and State Controller Malia Cohen.

District 1 covers Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City and San Ysidro.

On Dec. 20, Vargas announced she would step down from her District 1 Supervisor position in January. She cited “personal safety and security reasons” for her decision to end her tenure.

Vargas was reelected to a second term in November.

