Congressional spending has major implications for South Bay sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — A potential clog while trying to clear sewage from our oceans, soiling the hopes of so many people in the South Bay.

“Crushed, just crushed. Because we really need it," said Louann Shannon who lives in Imperial Beach. "We really need our area fixed.”

A spending bill with crucial funding to finish repairs on the wastewater treatment plant at the U.S. Mexico border - is now being reconsidered in Congress.

Shannon says she advocated for the plant’s construction in the nineties, it plays a crucial role in protecting San Diego beaches from the raw sewage in the Tijuana River. But it’s been neglected for years, leading to horrible smells and constant beach closures.

“They have no idea what we’ve been living with unless they come down here and smell it and see it,” Shannon said.

Congress allocated the final $250 million needed to fix the plant in a recent spending bill. But president-elect Donald Trump pushed Republicans to reject it. Congress now scrambling to come up with a new plan that would avert a government shutdown on Friday.

“What has that been like, being in D.C. while all of this is under discussion?”

“It’s been interesting to say the least,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

Aguirre and other local leaders were in Washington D.C. this week, urging President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency and address the cross-border pollution.

"Based on my conversations with republican congress members on this trip, I’m feeling very optimistic,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre expects Congress to include funding for the South Bay plant in its spending bill. And even if it doesn't pass, she expects the upcoming Trump administration to do something about it.

“This is affecting military readiness because it's impacting our navy seals who are training its affecting our Border Patrol. For those reasons, I believe the Trump administration will make this a priority,” Aguirre said.

“We’re suffering and we need help," Shannon said. "Please do this. Please help us.”

Shannon is doubtful that the president-elect will listen to her cries for change.