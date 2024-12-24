Two South Bay politicians say they are eying an opening on San Diego County Supervisors as Nora Vargas leaves

IMPERIAL BEACH — One of the biggest issues in the South Bay is the sewage and stench coming up the Pacific Ocean from Tijuana.

With her experience fighting this issue, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre says she's well qualified to replace San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas.

Vargas made a surprise announcement on Friday, saying she would not fulfill a second four-year term that she easily won in November. Her last day is Jan. 6, 2025.

The board of supervisors — which will be evenly split 2 to 2 between Republicans and Democrats — could appoint her replacement or call for a special election.

Aguirre, a Democrat, told ABC 10 News she's strongly considering a run should there be an election. Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, a Republican, said he "definitely" was considering a run.

McCann was unavailable for an interview on Monday.

However, Aguirre told ABC 10 News she would continue fighting to stop the sewage flow from Tijuana should she get a political promotion.

"I'm passionate about the South Bay. I've shown that through the work every time I go to (Washington) D.C or Sacramento to advocate for the sewage and wastewater industrial crisis. It's for the entire South Bay. So, I'm keeping my options open, and I'm seriously considering it."

Aguirre said she has worked collaboratively with Republicans and Democrats on the sewage crisis that has hurt businesses in Imperial Beach and surrounding areas.

Aguirre was recently in Washington D.C. to get additional funding for the sewage crisis as President Biden on Saturday signed a federal funding bill that will dole out $250 million towards the full repair and expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant near our southern border.

ABC 10 News was unable to reach the four remaining supervisors to see which way they were leaning to replace Vargas.

Vargas last week said she was leaving office

In her announcement, Vargas said she came to her decision "after very careful consideration."

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," Vargas said. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times, including the past four years on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors."

