Imperial Beach braces for more flooding from Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel

Heavy rain from Post-tropical cyclone Rachel swept across San Diego County’s coastline Saturday, leaving parts of Imperial Beach waterlogged and raising concerns about potential flooding as more precipitation was expected.

By Saturday morning, residents were already seeing the effects of the downpour, including flood warning signs at the end of Seacoast Drive and rising water around the Tijuana River Estuary.

See 10News coverage of Rachel's impacts across San Diego in the player above.

RELATED: Follow the latest storm movement with interactive radar

With more rain in the forecast, some residents worried about flooding and potential property damage.

“Everybody should be prepared for it,” local resident Robert Duarte said.

While walking his dog Sky out along the popular pier, Duarte expressed concern about what the storm could bring to the area.

“It seems like it's gonna bring a lot of flooding to the neighborhood, to the IB neighborhood,” he said. “And it's gonna cause a lot of damage.”

A brief break in the rain late Saturday afternoon gave people a chance to get out before conditions worsened, with some planning to stay indoors as the storm moved through.

“I want to be settled inside, you know, when the storm hits,” Duarte said. “So that's why we're out right now at this time.”

Others were more anxious about the possibility of rising water.

“I'm worried about it because I'm scared,” one resident said. “Like, I don't know if the water is gonna, like, drop or when.”

Not everyone anticipated major impacts. Two longtime local surfers said they were accustomed to changing weather conditions and expected heavy rain and large waves, but were less concerned about significant flooding.

“Honestly, probably just big waves and a lot of rain coming through, but I don't think it's necessary to prep sandbags and prepare,” longtime resident, Casey Pernatt said.

Another echoed similar sentiments but said it was still better to take precautions.

“It's better to be prepared than not, you know, than get surprised by something,” Kent Wessman said. “But I don't think anything major is going to happen down here.”

Despite those differing levels of concern, the rain transformed a typically busy weekend destination into a noticeably quieter, waterlogged stretch of coastline. The storm is expected to continue into Sunday morning with flood-prone areas such as Imperial Beach remaining a focus as additional rain moved through the region.