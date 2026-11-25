VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Immigration advocates say people are walking out of the Vista Detention Center and directly into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Advocates say two men were arrested late Monday night as they were being released from San Diego County sheriff's custody. They say it is part of a larger pattern of immigration enforcement happening outside local jails.

Both arrests at the Vista jail Monday night were recorded by community patrollers who document ICE activity in Vista.

Cynthia and Gabriel are both members of the Vista Human Rights Committee, and they say ICE arrests at the jail have surged in recent weeks, most notable after the midterm elections.

"Now it feels like they're here every day in the morning and in the evenings as well," Cynthia said.

"I've watched them go into the lobby and sit and basically stage, prepare to wait for somebody to come out," Gabriel said.

A few weeks ago, ABC 10News was at the Vista Detention Center working on an unrelated story when we saw ICE agents take a man into custody.

The volunteer patrollers say ICE waits in the parking lot or in the lobby and appears to be looking for specific targets.

They worry about due process and think this enforcement is a violation of a state law that prohibits local law enforcement from working with ICE on immigration enforcement.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said ICE is working in public spaces, so there is nothing she can do.

"ICE has stepped up some of their posture related to picking up people outside of jail facilities. We're seeing the same thing in our release facilities in San Diego County," Martinez said.

"I cannot prevent their access to public areas, and they have every right to contact and make an arrest outside of our facilities," Martinez said.

Advocates disagree with that position.

"That's a nice excuse to not do anything. I've seen other departments, police departments, who are vocally against ICE and say that they're not permitted on their facilities," Cynthia said.

ICE's San Diego's acting field office director said they do not disclose information about current or ongoing operations.

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