San Diego Immigration attorneys report clients detained during green card interviews in crackdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Immigration attorneys in San Diego say their clients are being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during routine green card interviews, marking what they describe as an unprecedented tactic at U.S. immigration offices.

At least three people were detained Wednesday morning at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office downtown during what were supposed to be standard green card appointments, according to multiple immigration attorneys who spoke with ABC 10News.

Immigration attorney Tessa Cabrera said her client, a Mexican national who has lived in the U.S. since 2002, was handcuffed and detained during his green card interview. The man had been petitioned for permanent residency by his U.S. citizen daughter.

"The officer said, I'll be right back and stepped out. And then right then, two ICE officers walked in. They asked him what his name was and then put him in handcuffs," Cabrera said.

The client was taken to the basement of the federal building and is now detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, according to Cabrera.

Cabrera says ICE officers provided her with a Department of Homeland Security "Warrant for Arrest" document. The warrant states they have probable cause based on statements made to the immigration officer or evidence that the person lacks immigration status or is removable under immigration law.

"It implies to me that they use the information that they gathered at his green card interview to then decide that he was someone that they could detain," Cabrera said.

At least two other attorneys confirmed their clients with visa overstays were detained on Wednesday in similar circumstances.

The USCIS office downtown handles various immigration matters, including green card and naturalization interviews.

In a statement, USCIS said the following: “USCIS is responsible for administering America’s lawful immigration system and ensuring the integrity of the immigration process. The agency protects the public safety and national security interests of the American people by screening and vetting aliens coming to this great nation. Aliens in our country must respect our laws or face the consequences.”

The agency said apprehensions can happen if people have outstanding warrants, are subject to removal orders, or have committed fraud, crimes, or other violations while in the U.S.

Cabrera said her client has no criminal history but has now been placed in removal proceedings with a court date in early December.

