Hundreds line Shelter Island park to welcome USS Lincoln home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people filled the shoreline at Shelter Island on Thursday, watching and waiting for the USS Lincoln to sail into view.

Among them was Dean Sutter, who joined dozens of members of the Point Loma Optimist Club for the homecoming.

“There she comes!” Sutter shouted as the aircraft carrier appeared in the distance.

As the ship sailed past, Sutter delivered a simple message from the shoreline.

“Welcome home!” he yelled. “We love you!”

Members of the Point Loma Optimist Club brought flags normally displayed along the streets of Point Loma, instead flying them along the waterfront as a tribute to the Lincoln’s sailors.

Former club president and Air Force veteran Mike Dodson said the homecoming held particular meaning for him.

“These men and women have gone through a really, really tough challenge,” Dodson said. “I hope they feel that they are welcome home.”

Dodson, who served during the Vietnam War, said he remembers a very different experience returning from military service.

“I served in Vietnam and our return from duty wasn’t always like that,” he said. “I want them to fully understand that this country is behind them.”

The club members were joined by a shoreline full of people as the Lincoln passed with sailors standing at attention on its decks.

Also on shore were members of several groups, including Veterans for Peace, who raised a banner opposing the war in Iran while also welcoming the Lincoln’s sailors home.

“We welcome home our brothers and sisters aboard the USS Lincoln,” executive board member Jonathan Chavez said.

Chavez said the group hoped the sailors aboard the carrier could see its message.

“We want to show them they are welcome home and they deserve better,” he said.

For many in the crowd, the arrival itself was the moment they had been waiting for.

Victor Nuno brought his 10-year-old grandson, Dean, to Shelter Island to witness the homecoming.

“I want to tell them we are super grateful for them to do their hard work,” Dean said.

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