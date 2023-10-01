Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO & COO over small animal controversy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona says its board has suspended the CEO and COO over the handling of 318 small animals sent their way by San Diego's Humane Society in August.

ABC 10News has been on top of the story since concerned animal lovers reached out to our newsroom with their concerns. They were puzzled because they couldn't find any information about the animals' whereabouts; they were neither listed on the HSSA website nor taken in by well-known rescue organizations in Arizona.

In two interviews, HSSA CEO Steve Farley told ABC 10News the animals were sent to a private rescue organization, which he claimed successfully adopted out around 250 of the animals to forever homes. Protests formed in Tucson as animal advocates demanded more clear answers.

Spokespeople for multiple organizations in both states, including SDHS, said the scenario of an anonymous rescue quickly finding homes for so many animals was not plausible. SDHS is now threatening legal action against HSSA in order to force them to reveal where the animals went.

However, HSSA still did not say exactly where the rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and rats ended up in the statement it sent to ABC 10News Saturday night.

"As people who care deeply about animals, we understand well the significant interest in ensuring the animals are OK," a portion of HSSA's statement read. "While this private group does not maintain adoption records in the manner that a large organization like HSSA does, we are looking for all the information available, formal or not."

HSSA's board says it hired a third-party investigator to investigate the situation.

"The board presently has no evidence indicating any animal was harmed," the statement says.

The private group sent 63 of the animals back to HSSA, according to the board. ABC 10News has learned most of those animals have since been taken in by rescue organizations in San Diego, Arizona, and Las Vegas.

Twenty-four guinea pigs came to Wee Companions, a rescue group in University City.

The guinea pigs are going through a quarantine process and will be put up for adoption soon, according to Wee Companions President Fanella Speece.