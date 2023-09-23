Nearly two dozen guinea pigs returned to San Diego from Arizona as Humane Society dispute continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly two dozen guinea pigs that were among the hundreds of small animals sent from San Diego to Tucson in August have returned to America's Finest City.

ABC 10News reported on Aug. 7 that 318 guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters and rats were sent from the San Diego Humane Society to the one in Tucson. On Aug. 31, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona told our newsroom it sent the animals to a private, anonymous rescue organization near Phoenix.

HSSAZ said that day the secret group adopted out 250 of the 318 animals, but other rescue groups don't believe it and have demanded evidence. So far, the Tucson location has refused to provide paperwork documenting the adoptions.

Several of those rescue groups teamed up to adopt most of the remaining animals and bring them back to a small animal rescue based in University City.

Fanella Speece, who runs Wee Companions, took in the 23 guinea pigs that were brought back to San Diego from Tucson, and they'll go up for adoption soon.

"This one is one of the original ones, we believe. Her name is Machiato. We're trying to confirm she is who she is meant to be," Speece says. "We were just really concerned that these animals' future was still not guaranteed as much as it could be through a legitimate rescue. So I said, 'You know what? Bring those 23 back. I will accept them.'"

The guinea pigs will start to go for adoption around the end of the month. If you're interested in adopting, fostering or simply donating to help, follow this link.

SDHS officials will wait until Monday to see if Arizona responds to their requests, and if they don’t, the San Diego Humane Society will explore what other options they have legally to obtain it.

