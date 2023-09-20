San Diego Humane Society addresses missing animals in Q&A with volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The whereabouts of hundreds of small animals transferred from San Diego to Arizona are still unknown, and on Tuesday night, the San Diego Humane Society held a meeting with the community that is demanding transparency about what happened.

In early August, the largest animal transport in San Diego Humane Society occurred. Officials said they transported all 318 animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and rats to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

But now, it’s unclear where 250 of those animals were placed.

RELATED: San Diego Humane Society transports 318 small animals to Arizona shelter

SDHS officials said they were told all animals went to one rescue that asked to stay anonymous, something they noted the Arizona branch never told them before the transfer.

“We’ve been assured that the animals have been adopted into new homes; we’re just asking for very simple documentation,” said SDHS Executive Director Brain Daugherty.

Officials in San Diego now want proof, and so does the community. During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the Humane Society took questions from volunteers who asked what happened and how they could help.

SDHS officials said their attorneys sent a letter to Southern Arizona on Monday asking for basic records for the animals. They’ve given Arizona until next Monday to respond.

RELATED: Questions raised over location of animals transferred from San Diego to Tucson

“What we’ve added here is the weight of legal counsel and legal ramifications to not providing that information,” said Daugherty.

Somehow, 68 of the animals that went to that anonymous group ended up back at the Southern Arizona Humane Society and 24 are now back in San Diego.

Animal advocate Kelly Paolisso said she drove out to Arizona last week to get those animals after finding out what was going on.

“Just so we could make sure they went to properly vetted homes after all they had been through,” said Paolisso.

RELATED: SDHS wants answers from Arizona as 318 small animals still unaccounted for

ABC 10News reached out to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona again on Tuesday to ask about the animals. At the time of this article, officials with that branch did not respond.

Earlier this month, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s CEO told ABC 10News: “All of these animals are accounted for and they are in happy adoptive homes."

SDHS officials will wait until Monday to see if Arizona responds to their requests, and if they don’t, the San Diego Humane Society will explore what other options they have legally to obtain it.