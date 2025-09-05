House of Colombia at Balboa Park celebrates 50th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The House of Colombia is celebrating 50 years of sharing Colombian culture in San Diego, and while the organization has existed for five decades, it wasn't until 2020 that they were able to get their cottage at Balboa Park.

At 86 years old, Misael Galvis proudly greets visitors at the House of Colombia cottage at Balboa Park. He's dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to the organization, joining just one year after it was founded.

Galvis says it's a labor of love that has taken up a large parat of his life.

As the House of Colombia prepares to celebrate 50 years of Colombian history in San Diego, Galvis says what makes him happiest about the international cottage is the cultural exchange and knowledge they share with San Diegans about his home country.

Board members Dora Gallego and Luisa Besterman share similar feelings of pride about the organization.

"For me, it's like an extension of my home," says Dora Gallego, the organization's president.

"My identity is being Colombian, so I feel proud being Colombian and proud of this organization," Besterman, the organization's treasurer, said.

The House of Colombia is one of more than 30 international cottages at Balboa Park, each representing a country or culture. The cottage hosts and participates in events like Colombia's Independence Day and December Nights, even welcoming a Colombian naval training vessel to San Diego's shore multiple times.

The cottage offers a space for Colombians in San Diego, while also providing opportunities for others to learn about Colombian culture, cuisine, coffee, and its vibrant people.

"We try to teach a little dance and they love it, and they love our coffee, that's one of the beautiful parts of this mission that we have here," Besterman said.

On Saturday, the House of Colombia will mark its 50th birthday with a gala celebration.

When asked what he hopes the next 50 years look like for the House of Colombia, Galvis laughs. His wish is that the tradition and cottage will continue in the community long after he's gone.

