Hit-and-run crashes are piling up in San Diego County. Is that a trend?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the month of November, 10news has reported numerous hit-and-run accidents, some resulting in the death of the victim.

According to UC Berkeley’s crash database, which compiled crash data, 2025 showed significant progress in hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian crashes, showing one killed and 88 injured between January and the end of June in 2025.

In the entirety of 2024, 224 total vehicle vs. Pedestrian hit-and-run crashes resulted in 22 deaths and 215 injuries. The database shows similar numbers for 2023, with 227 of those kinds of crashes reported. The same trend follows when it is narrowed to just the month of November for each year.

Across all time frames, most of these kinds of accidents happen when the weather is clear, and only slightly more happen when it is darker outside.

