OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) — Dozens of people lined the boardwalk at Ocean Beach the day after Thanksgiving to watch powerful high tides roll in next to the pier.

Just on Thursday, the high tides damaged the Ocean Beach Pier. Parts of the railing are now hanging off the structure.

The pier has been closed since October 2023 because of damage from high surf. The city of San Diego plans to rebuild the iconic pier, with construction expected to begin in 2029.

Among the crowd was Max Frankel, who recently moved to San Diego.

"We were just getting some breakfast and parents are visiting and we saw the crowds, and my dad said it felt like it was apocalyptic or something," Frankel said.

Susan MacIntosh came to the beach with her partner and said she's in awe of the power of the water.

"It's one of my favorite places down here in OB, and then just to see the water pummeling the bridge and the wall here and being with all the people," MacIntosh said.

MacIntosh said she wanted to make sure her partner could see the tides for himself.

"My partner here wasn't here with me yesterday, and so I wanted to make sure that he could come and see it. I even looked to see that high tide was coming just after 11, so I want to see the tide come in," MacIntosh said.

San Diego native David Jay said it's rare to see the waves this big.

"I'm just looking and seeing people up on the pier where they can be to watch it all come in, you know, it's a reminder of just how powerful nature is and how lucky we are to be in San Diego," Jay said.

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