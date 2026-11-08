Heightened calls for road safety improvements on Lakeside road after motorcycle crash

Residents in Lakeside near East Lakeview Road are calling for safety awareness after a motorcycle crash claimed the lives of two people, renewing concerns about poor lighting, limited visibility and dangerous conditions along the roadway.

A memorial now marks the stretch of East Lakeview Road where 'Crissy' and Bobby Hodge died in a motorcycle crash on September 28.

For their loved ones, the loss is still difficult to comprehend.

“There's lots and lots of tears, numbness, can't believe it, not my Bobby, not Bobby,” said Kimberly Whitfield, Bobby's mother.

Friends and family gathered at the crash site to remember the couple.

Lidya Volden and Patrick Sotier, who had known the couple for more than 20 years, say the tragedy has brought renewed attention to concerns they have had about the road for years.

Volden remembered Crissy as a devoted mother and friend who was full of life.

Now, some residents say the roadway presents serious risks, particularly for motorcyclists.

Sotier pointed to the lack of streetlights, missing reflectors and trees positioned close to the roadway as major concerns.

"I mean, the trees are literally 1 foot off the road, like no room for error whatsoever," said Sotier. "It's, it's a very dangerous corner, and especially for a motorcycle."

Residents say speeding is another ongoing problem, despite the posted 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Volden believes additional safety measures could help prevent another tragedy. She suggested installing speed bumps, roadway reflectors and possibly a stop sign to encourage drivers to slow down.

In the meantime, she has taken matters into her own hands, placing red reflectors along the road in hopes of making the area more visible to drivers.

San Diego County says East Lakeview Road has posted 25-mile-per-hour speed limit signs because it is in a residential area. County officials also say their traffic team is reviewing and assessing the roadway to determine whether additional safety improvements are needed.

Authorities say, it is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash and the County is awaiting the results of a toxicology report,

For some, hope is that action comes before another family experiences the same heartbreak.

“We need to do something about this because we've lost two precious lives, and we don't need to lose anymore,” Volden said.

Both Crissy and Bobby have GoFundMe set up to help with their families at this time.