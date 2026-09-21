Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as San Diego braces for El Niño storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency prior to the predicted strong El Nino wet weather hitting California.

“We do not know today wherever the storm will hit the hardest. But we do know that we do know enough to prepare,” Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs said.

A state of emergency declared by Governor Newsom is enabling California to boost its resources to prepare for El Niño storms.

“The state of emergency proclamation announced by Governor Newsom today gives the state the ability to move earlier, faster, and with more focus,” Thomas Jacobs said.

So the state of emergency for El Niño, according to the Governor’s Office, tells state agencies to stage flood-fighting supplies like sandbags, pumps and also pre-position important equipment.

The State said Cal Trans is making sure highways and bridges that are at risk are prepared so people are still able to drive safely.

“California National Guard is ready with high water vehicles, helicopters and search and rescue,” Thomas Jacobs said.

Cal Office of Emergency Services said it’s working with local agencies like San Diego Office of Emergency Services to prepare for the storms.

“The City of San Diego has been working on El Nino preparedness since June,” Dustin Ivers with San Diego’s Office of Emergency Services said. “So, it's really nice to see that we have the backing of the governor as well for these resources and planning and eventually, if need be, the response and recovery side of things.”

The Governor’s State of Emergency allows for state agencies to work with local communities to prepare for flooding, landslide and other issues by fast-tracking permitting and ways to clear red tape.

“So, if you're looking at stormwater channels and, clearing those things, there's lots of different permits that need to be acquired and signed off initially, especially environmental permits, and a lot of those go through the state,” Ivers said.

Ivers said that'll be huge to get that kind of work done before the storms come and it's needed.

But it's equally as important for San Diegans to find out how they themselves can be prepared too.

"Make a plan for themselves or their families, an emergency plan, how to build an emergency go kit with the right supplies to, to get them through, as well as where to go to stay informed before, during, and after an incident,” Iver said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued the following statement regarding the Govenror's State of Emergency: