Newsom declares California State of Emergency ahead of potentially historic El Niño

Gov. Newsom on Monday proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of what could be a historic El Niño season in California.

Under the proclamation, the governor is calling on leaders across the state to prepare roads and infrastructure and ready any needed emergency supplies “before winter weather intensifies.”

“The emerging El Niño event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history. Today’s emergency proclamation streamlines measures to help California prepare for this historic event,” the governor’s office stated.

Additionally, all Californians are urged to stay informed by signing up for local emergency alerts, having an emergency kit ready and being aware of any flood risks in their areas.

Newsom said, “California is strongest when we look out for one another. That is what this action is about. Giving communities the support they need, giving first responders the tools to do their jobs, and giving families the confidence that their state is ready. We are preparing for this El Niño early because every Californian deserves to be safe in their home, connected to their community, and protected when severe weather comes.”

Click here to view the governor's full proclamation.