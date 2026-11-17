LA JOLLA, Calif. — A group, including surfers and an off-duty lifeguard, rushed to rescue a teenager after a large wave swept him from the rocks into dangerous surf off La Jolla over the weekend.

Mike Lin Ferrari said he was at Windansea on Saturday afternoon when he saw the teen standing on a rock about five feet above the water, taking a photo of the waves.

“I saw him taking a photo, and all of a sudden, it hit him,” Lin Ferrari said. “Got swept in, and everyone just started yelling.”

Lin Ferrari said the teen was initially swept farther out into the water, where a surfer jumped in to try to help him.

“He was actually able to get this guy’s head above water a couple times,” Lin Ferrari said. “As he was being thrown around, we lost him for about 10 to 15 seconds. Most of us thought he was gone.”

The teen was eventually swept back toward a crack in the rocks, where waves repeatedly slammed him against the rocks.

That’s when Lin Ferrari, a surfer and another man believed to be an off-duty lifeguard jumped in and managed to pull the teen from the water.

“He was cut up, cuts over his stomach, over his arms,” Lin Ferrari said.

He said the teenager was initially unresponsive and struggling to breathe.

“You could tell he was exhausted,” Lin Ferrari said.

A group of surfers, bystanders and lifeguards then carried the teenager up the bluff, where emergency responders were waiting. He is believed to be OK.

The rescue was one of several during a weekend of dangerous surf along San Diego’s coastline.

Around the same time at La Jolla Cove, waves overwhelmed a swimmer near the rocks. Video showed a lifeguard swimming out to the person and handing over his rescue buoy before the two held their position away from the rocks.

“One of our lifeguards took about 10 very large waves on the head,” San Diego Lifeguard Chief Daniel Orloff said.

A rescue craft eventually picked up the lifeguard and swimmer.

According to Orloff, San Diego lifeguards performed 22 rescues over the weekend.

Orloff said the conditions are a glimpse of what El Niño could bring this winter, with king tides expected for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Between November 21-28, we’ll see even higher surge levels than we’ve seen so far,” Orloff said. “If you are close, at any moment, a wave could take you out. It can breach a bluff, a berm, even the boardwalk.”

When asked how vigilant people should be near the shoreline, Orloff offered a blunt warning.

“Stay vigilant,” he said. “Mother Nature is hungry right now and we should all be respectful.”

This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and was reviewed and edited by ABC 10News journalists before publication.