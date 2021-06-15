Funeral being held for married San Diego Police detectives killed in wrong-way crash on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two San Diego Police detectives who were killed in a wrong-way collision earlier this month will be remembered by family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues during a funeral service Tuesday morning.

A service for SDPD Det. Ryan Park, 32, and his 33-year-old wife, fellow Det. Jamie Huntley-Park, is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at Marantha Chapel (10752 Coastwood Rd.) in 4S Ranch.

Following the funeral, the couple will be taken to an undisclosed local cemetery for a private burial.

On June 4, at around 10:30 a.m., Park and Huntley-Park were in a city-owned Ford Fusion traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Dairy Mart Rd. in San Ysidro when a Honda Civic going northbound on the southbound lanes collided head-on with the Fusion.

The detectives and the Civic’s driver, later identified as 58-year-old Ramona resident Sandra Daniels, all died at the scene.

It was unclear how and why Daniels wound up on the wrong side of the freeway near Dairy Mart Road, traveling against traffic at speeds as fast as 90 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Park and Huntley-Park had been married since 2016, having met while attending police academy four years earlier, SDPD Chief David Nisleit told reporters. They earned the rank of detective together in July 2018.

City News Service contributed to this report.