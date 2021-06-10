Woman killed in triple fatal wrong-way crash on I-5 identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The county Medical Examiner Thursday released the identity of the driver who collided with a vehicle occupied by two San Diego Police detectives on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro last week.

Sandra Daniels, 58, of Ramona, was the sole occupant of the Honda Civic that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Dairy Mart Rd. on June 4 for unknown reasons. Her vehicle collided head-on with a city-owned Ford Fusion, occupied by SDPD detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park.

Daniels and the married couple all died in the crash.

California Highway Patrol investigators are still trying to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

ABC 10News briefly spoke with Daniels' husband days after the tragic crash. He gave few details but did say that they'd been married for 35 years, and he was devastated. They plan to host a memorial in Los Angeles, where Daniels' family lives.

Dashcam video provided to ABC 10News shows Chris Rios traveling on I-5 just before the crash and drift away to avoid colliding with a Civic traveling the wrong way. A second video from inside his vehicle shows him frantically honking his horn at the car and scanning his rearview mirrors.

"I was going about 75 miles per hour at that point. This person was doing at least 100 miles per hour," Rios said. "It was so powerless ... and I couldn't stop it."