Dashcam captures wrong-way driver moments before fatal head-on crash that killed SDPD detectives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An ABC 10News viewer shared dashcam video showing the moments before a wrong-way motorist crashed head-on with another vehicle occupied with SDPD detectives.

Chris Rios was driving southbound on Interstate 5 Friday morning just before 10:30 a.m. when he and his passenger, traveling in the number two lane, passed a silver Honda Civic traveling northbound in the far left lane.

"I was going about 75 miles per hour at that point," said Rios. "This person was doing at least 100 miles per hour."

Footage from his dashcam shows his car drift away from his lane to avoid colliding with the wrong-way motorist. A second video from inside his vehicle shows him frantically honking his horn at the car and scanning his rear view mirrors.

Seconds later, the Civic that Rios had just passed slammed head-on into another car near the Dairy Mart Road off-ramp killing a married couple and the wrong-way driver.

The two other victims have been identified as San Diego Police Department detectives Ryan Park and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park. The driver of the Civic was described only as a female, her identity has not been released at this time.

Rios told ABC 10News he felt terrible after finding out about the deadly crash.

"It was so powerless...and I couldn't stop it," said Rios.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.