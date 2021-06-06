SDPD detective remembered as hockey lover, dedicated coach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Friends of an SDPD detective killed during a wrong-crash Friday are remembering her as a hockey player, coach and referee who was passionate about the sport.

"It’s a really, really sad thing," said a tearful Alex Morrison.

One day later, the shock and disbelief are slow to wear off for Morrison.

"It's a tough thing to hear. They were amazing people," said Morrison.

Morrison says Jamie Huntley-Park and her husband Ryan Park were two of his closest friends.

"Supposed to go to an Angels baseball game ... When did they didn’t make it home to caravan up there, we knew something was wrong," said Morrison.

Morrison, who is Director of the San Diego Angels girls hockey club, says Jamie was one of his coaches for the past three years. A San Diego native, Jamie fell in love with hockey, playing in college in New York, and eventually becoming a coach and referee, narrowly missing the cut to referee at the 2018 Olympics. The 2022 Olympics were in her sights.

"Beijing Olympics, she was on the fast track. It was a lifelong goal for her," said Morrison.

Morrison says the joy she had reffing was matched by her love of coaching.

"For the hockey community, it's so hard, because she was so compassionate and caring toward all the kids she was involved with. Everyone adored her. She is irreplaceable," said Morrison.

Morrison says her legacy will live on. His hockey club plans to start a scholarship fund in Jamie's name.

