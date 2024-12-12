Friends honor jogger killed in Point Loma hit and run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of people showed up for a vigil to honor the man killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Point Loma.

Michael Casey Ellis only lived in San Diego for a year, but in that short time, he left a lasting impact on many people.

Ellis' coworkers organized the vigil. Nearly 100 people attended, sharing stories and memories about Casey, who worked as a safety engineer at the Chula Vista Bayfront project.

"Friends with everyone, everybody loved Casey, just one of the purest human beings I’ve ever met," said his coworker, Andrew Corson.

Casey was just 30 years old when he was hit and killed last week on Nimitz Boulevard. San Diego police say Ellis was jogging early last Thursday morning when he was hit by a car, the driver took off. SDPD says they think the crash may have been caused by street racing.

His family says Casey got into long-distance running after moving to San Diego from Louisiana.

Casey’s parents and brothers are back home in Louisiana but had family friends in town who showed up to represent the family.

"He said would you just go by and thank everyone for coming and tell them how much we appreciate their support and their outpouring of love," said Steve Olson, a close friend of Casey's father.

Casey was remembered for his big smile and unforgettable laugh. Both Casey’s family and his friends hope the drivers will turn themselves in so his family can have closure.

Any information about the crash is asked to call San Diego Police.