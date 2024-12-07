Grieving family of man killed in hit-and-run speaks out

The family of the man killed in an Ocean Beach hit-and-run continues to grieve. Michael Casey Ellis was identified as the jogger was was struck and killed by a BMW sedan on Nimitz Boulevard early Thursday morning. The Ellis family tells us he was a brother, a son, but most of all, to them, he was Casey.

“We just wanted to let San Diego know that he was just deeply loved, belongs to us, and that he was somebody,” says John Ellis, the father of Casey, who struggles to speak on his late 30-year-old son.

Casey's twin brothers, Jordan and Griffin, struggled as they reflected on their brother. They tell ABC 10News Casey left his home state of Louisiana roughly a year ago to live in San Diego. Jordan says he picked up the hobby of jogging since moving to the finest city in the country and stuck to it daily.

"He was just on his daily run before work," Jordan tells us. "He had just really, really taken to long-distance running since he had been in San Diego because, as we all know, the climate is super nice there compared to Louisiana."

The family’s heartbreak felt over a virtual meeting states away in the Pelican State by just describing their beloved brother.

"He was just the nicest guy in any room, an infectious laugh."

His brother Griffin praising his brother for having a big heart and saying he'd do anything for just about anyone.

"One of the things that made Casey special is he would go out of his way to make time to communicate with his friends and family.”

The tight-knit family of five now a family of four fighting back tears as they reminisce on their beloved Casey they lost, just days before his birthday.

"He was about to turn 31 on December the 20th."

Now instead, planning a celebration of life.

"I just encourage people to hold tight to your loved ones and don't take it for granted."

"We're extremely grateful for the 30 years that god provided him," says John.

And all they ask for now is justice for Casey.

“We wish the people that caused this terrible accident would come forward and stop running from the authorities,” John says.

"Justice has to be served. We forgive them, we know God can forgive them, we don't condemn them for what happened."

